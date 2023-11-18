Walk-On Wow Factor: Texas A&M ’12th Man Kickoff Team’ Forces A Fumble Against Abilene Christian

Videos by OutKick

The Texas A&M Aggies got a massive contribution by a collection of unlikely players against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Late in the fourth quarter of a 38-10 win, the Aggies sent out a kickoff team made solely of walk-on players. Throughout each season, Texas A&M utilizes this group at different points.

This year, the Aggies unleashed the “12th Man” unit against the Wildcats and got an immediate result. After kicking it off, one gunner laid the boom on the return man, and Alex Zettler recovered the fumble.

Fans at College Station erupted in a frenzy after the walk-ons got their moment to shine.

The Texas A&M Aggies’ ’12th Man’ Tradition Goes Back More Than 100 Years Ago

Like most college football traditions, you have to go way back in time to pinpoint the original moment of inspiration for the “12th Man” unit.

In 1922, the Aggies called down a student by the name of E. King Gill to suit up for a depleted Texas A&M team. While Gill never saw a down of action, the legacy of that moment carries to this day.

Zettler (with ball) and the 12th Man kickoff team had the memory of a lifetime against Abilene Christian. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

During each home game, fans stand on their feet to “show their willingness to be ready for their team.” Starting in 1983, head coach Jackie Sherrill began the “12th Man” tradition as a way to formally commemorate the historic moment. In 1991, R. C. Slocum added another layer to the occasion by choosing a new player to wear the No. 12 each time.

It’s one of the best ways any college football program shows some love to the often overlooked guys. Today served as proof that big plays can come from the people you’d least expect.