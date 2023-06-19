Videos by OutKick

Tennessee baseball began the 2023 College World Series with a loss to LSU on Saturday while Wake Forest started 1-0. The Volunteers could not complete its comeback against the Tigers and moved into the loser’s bracket. The Demon Deacons took down the Stanford Cardinal 3-2 in comeback fashion.

At least one VolNation member was more concerned with the integrity of Wake Forest’s win over Stanford than Tennessee’s loss. It was pretty embarassing.

Chad Pearman is a real estate closing attorney in the Nashville area and thought that he was onto something fishy with the Demon Deacons’ pitching. He was not.

Pearlman posted a video from the sixth inning of Wake’s first game in Omaha. Starting pitcher Rhett Lowder gave up two quick base runners to start the top half of the sixth and was removed from the game in favor of reliever Sean Sullivan.

As Lowder went to hand the ball to Sullivan, it hung on his fingers for a split moment. Pearman noticed the slight delay and did not let it go unchecked.

ARE THE DEMON DEACONS PITCHERS USING STICKY SUBSTANCES?! ARE THEY CHEATING?!

Look at the sticky stuff on the Wake pitcher's hand. He couldn't hand it off. #CWSOmaha #CWS2023 pic.twitter.com/vgkuuAuYez — chad pearman (@cipearman) June 17, 2023

Pearman’s tweet sparked instant outrage amongst those who are unable to grasp reality. A few LSU fans immediately bought into the idea that their opponents were not operating under the rules. Tennessee fans also joined in.

IDK. Sort of strange — Derek Hager (@DerekHager6) June 19, 2023

Nice pitching lab they got huh https://t.co/LjyPvznjdL — Adam (@geauxtigers2025) June 17, 2023

Fortunately, the majority of responses to Pearman came with common sense.

First and foremost, Lowder was handing the ball off to his teammate. His teammate’s glove was initially closed, so he could not hand the ball off until it was open.

Additionally, Lowder handed the ball to Sullivan with his left hand. Pearman accused him of using sticky stuff on that hand because he could not release the ball due to the sticky stuff.

Lowder is a righty.

Pearman got his undergraduate degree from Lipscomb University and got his law degree at Tennessee. And yet, despite his education, he questioned whether a pitcher was using a sticky substance on the hand for which he does not throw.

Perhaps it would be easier for Pearman to focus on the Volunteers, which cannot lose again or they will be eliminated, instead of worrying about Wake Forest and the Demon Deacons pitching.