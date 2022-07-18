‘WAGS’ Star Nicole Williams Shows Off Baby Bump At SI Swimsuit Runway Show

WAGs (“wives and girlfriends of sportspersons”) star Nicole Williams stole the show at the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show runway on Saturday — not all due to the little black bikini flaunted by the model in her SI debut, but based on news that the 34-year-old is expecting her first child with former NFL defensive end Larry English.

The couple have long been trying for their first child. In 2021, Williams underwent egg retrieval surgery due to prior complications. She chronicled her fertility journey on Instagram.

She appeared on the runway with a slight baby bump and confirmed the news on Instagram with a post of the couple celebrating the news.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Williams is married to the former NFL defensive end in English, who played with the then-named San Diego Chargers (2009-2013) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15). English is a former first round pick from the 2009 NFL Draft; selected 16th overall by San Diego.

“I was trying to come up with the perfect caption for this but then I remembered that a picture tells a thousand words, so…. SURPRISE!!! Baby English loading … ” Williams posted as her caption in the announcement post on Saturday after the show.

Congrats to the couple!