Celtics vs Warriors: WAGs Battle It Out

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently battling it out in an intense series … but let’s take a moment to show love for the wives and girlfriends of the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha, has been one of his biggest backers throughout his career.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel, has also been outspoken in this series.

She came to her man’s defense after Celtics fans chanted “F*ck you Draymond.”

Damion Lee’s wife, Sydel Curry-Lee — a 27-year-old volleyball player who is also the sister of his teammate, Steph — is showing her support, too.