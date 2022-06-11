Celtics vs Warriors: WAGs Battle It Out

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently battling it out in an intense series … but let’s take a moment to show love for the wives and girlfriends of the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha, has been one of his biggest backers throughout his career.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel, has also been outspoken in this series.

DRAYMOND GREEN’S WIFE REACTS TO BOSTON’S ‘F*CK YOU, DRAYMOND’ CHANTS

She came to her man’s defense after Celtics fans chanted “F*ck you Draymond.”

Damion Lee’s wife, Sydel Curry-Lee — a 27-year-old volleyball player who is also the sister of his teammate, Steph — is showing her support, too.

Ayesha CurryDamion LeeDraymond GreenHazel ReneenbaNBA FinalsSteph CurrySydel Curry-Lee

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

