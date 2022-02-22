Wacky Injury Sidelines UCLA Star Johnny Juzang

Videos by OutKick

Last week, an electric scooter did what few opponents, slick playing surfaces or bad bounces have been able to do. It slowed UCLA junior Johnny Juzang. That’s right, an unintended electric slide has saddled Juzang with a sore hip, causing him to miss the Bruins’ Saturday win over conference opponent Washington.

Juzang leads the Bruins in points per game (17.5), three pointers made (39) and scooter accidents.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of the injury: “I have to worry about guys getting their dorm to Mo Ostin (practice facility) right now. It’s ridiculous,” per Tarek Fattal of the LA Daily News.

Juzang’s bizarre injury is just the latest abnormality in UCLA’s increasingly unusual season. They’ve faced a 26-day pause in their season, fan-less games, and a shaky plane ride. Cronin told Ben Bolch of the LA Times, “It’s the year of unbelievable. Let’s just get it all over before March now. You can’t even make it up. Literally, you can’t make that up.”

Fortunately by Monday night, Juzang’s sore hip had healed enough for him to return to the Bruins lineup. The 6’6 scoring guard contributed 10 points in UCLA’s 66-52 win over Arizona State.

Assuming they can avoid any late-season accidents, Juzang and the 12th-ranked Bruins appear poised to scoot their way into one of the top seeds of the NCAA Tournament.

