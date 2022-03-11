VP Kamala Harris Criticized For Yukking It Up During Ukrainian Refugee Discussion

Videos by OutKick

It’s positive vibes only for VP Kamala Harris.

A meeting between Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The two leaders started taking questions from reporters. After one reporter asked about the potential for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Duda and Harris shared a pause, which the latter broke by awkwardly chuckled as she agreed to answer the reporter’s question — treating the session in Warsaw no differently than a night at the Laugh Factory.



Iuliia Mendel, the former press secretary for Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to Kamala’s lack of awareness of the refugee crisis by tweeting a video of Harris laughing. Mendel then called Harris out for her lack of concern about the situation.

“It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency,’ said Mendel. The tweet has since been deleted.

