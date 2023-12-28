Antonio Gates, Julius Peppers Among 15 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists; Next Step Is Canton Or Bust

Videos by OutKick

The finalists are in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame has unveiled the list of 15 modern-era finalists that will vie for the chance to make up the class of 2024.

This list, cut from a group of 25 semifinalists, includes nine players who reached this stage in the selection process when the class of 2023 was chosen, two players in their first year of eligibility, and four players who are finalists for the first time after a combined 40 years of eligibility.

The players, along with their positions, years and teams are:

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 2: Cornerback Eric Allen #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on October 2, 1994 in San Francisco, California. The Eagles won 40-8. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Allen Makes Hall Of Fame Ballot On 18th Try

Eric Allen, Cornerback – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders. This is Allen’s first time on the ballot in 18 years since his retirement.

Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers.

Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens.

Jahri Evans, Guard – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers.

Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions.

BALTIMORE, MD – JANUARY 06: Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) takes the field for the game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 6, 2019, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Gates, Tight End – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Gates has a chance to become a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

Rodney Harrison, Safety – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots.

Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens.

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 23: Julius Peppers #90 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Julius Peppers, Defensive End – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers.

Peppers, like Gates, has a chance to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

Fred Taylor, Running back – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots.

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts.

Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers.

Darren Woodson, Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys.

The slate of candidates in the Modern-Era Player category will be considered when the Hall of Fame selection committee meets prior to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Class of 2024 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 8 during the NFL Honors broadcast from Las Vegas. That show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

Follow on X: @armandosalguero