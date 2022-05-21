Von Miller Is Selling His Wild Colorado House Loaded With TV Screens – $4.125 Million

Are you looking for two houses for the price of one? Do you have annoying in-laws that drive you crazy and need a place to stay when they come visit the grandchildren in Denver? Do you want those annoying in-laws on top of you? Of course not.

That’s why you need Von Miller’s massive, and I mean massive, 18,745 sq. ft. Foxfield, Colorado house that has so much space you’ll only see your mother-in-law at breakfast and dinner. We’re talking NINE BEDROOMS & 11 1/2 BATHROOMS spread out over those nearly 19,0000(!!!) sq. ft. of living space.

All of it can be yours for the low price of $4,125,000.

That number might sound high, but what kind of value do you put on making sure your mother-in-law has a place to stay without annoying you? Priceless, right?

From Von Miller’s realtor:

Welcome to this distinctive, unique property w two separate ranch houses connected on the first floor by an interior hallway, located on 4.32 acres in Foxfield. If privacy and security are what you seek, look no further.

The gated entry welcomes you into this custom residence, professionally landscaped grounds w trees encompassing the property. The original home has 4 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms upstairs & 1 bedroom & 2 bathrooms on the lower level.

The oversized primary suite has a fireplace w built-in seating, a door to the patio, a spa bathroom w an oversized jetted tub, a large steam shower & a custom 1, 488 sq ft walk-in closet. The kitchen features a large island, Thermador cooktop, double oven, Bosch dishwasher, and side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator. In addition, it has great room, fireplace w floor-to-ceiling stone, formal dining room, home office & gaming den.

The spacious finished basement includes a notable wrap-around bar, movie theater, game room, generous basement living space & additional kitchen & storage for 10, 663 sq ft total. The new home was built in 2018 & has 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms on the main floor. Floor to ceiling nano folding doors lead you to a patio w a wall water feature and outdoor living at its best!

Open floor plan w great room, refrigerator, sink, dishwasher & microwave, an exercise room, separate hot and cold contrast tubs & a steam room. The primary suite opens to the patio & also offers a luxury bath & a large walk-in closet.

The lower level has a large cigar lounge w a vented filter system, 1 more bedroom, 3 bathrooms, an LED backlit wall with 5 different backrounds & tons of storage. This beautiful home is perfect for entertaining & multi-generational living! Multiple outdoor living spaces higghlight Colorado living at its best, featuring a sports court, an outdoor fireplace and grill, and a concrete stamped patio.

This perfect Colorado home has room for all your toys, w joint 8 car garage, including space for an RV.

Now for the details you really care about. It’s a 10.8 mile drive to Whole Foods. 6.1 miles to Top Golf. 9.4 miles to Costco. 30 miles to the airport, but you’re on the east side of Denver and it looks like a comfortable trek up to the terminal.

The neighborhood doesn’t look like anything special for this house. The land is flat. The views aren’t the best, but you have enough land to make a football field and definitely a nice space to add a putting green.

I know what you’re thinking: At this price, I should get a pool.

It looks like you’re not allowed to dig a pool in this ‘hood. Colorado has water rights that you should familiarize yourself with before buying.

Mortgage: About $20,000 a month before the heating and cooling bill for this beast.

via Realtor.com / Presented by Gwenivere Snyder with Christie’s International Real Estate Aspen Snowmas

