Von Miller Did Not Tear ACL, Return Timeline Uncertain: Report

The Buffalo Bills managed to beat the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving but lost a significant piece of their defense as Von Miller was carted off the field in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Bills fans can exhale, at least a little bit, as initial reports suggest he did not tear his ACL.

Adam Schefter reported that while Miller did not tear his ACL, there is other damage that doctors will continue to review. A course told Schefter that Miller is “out indefinitely,” and that he could miss anywhere from a couple of weeks to the remainder of the season.

Fellow NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported similar information but stated Miller will have surgery at some point. That surgery could take place soon, or following the season.

Sources: #Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller did not tear his ACL. There is concern about his lateral meniscus, tho. He’s out at least a week or 10 days while he figures it out. He’ll have surgery — the question is now or after the season. This is all following the MRI today. pic.twitter.com/rXIUIE11lw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022

OutKick’s Dr. David Chao points out that Miller did have a previous ACL tear in that same right knee. The best-case scenario would be that Miller has some underlying previous laxity that caused the knee to shift on video without new damage.

Miller has had a strong first season with the Bills picking up 21 total tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble in his 11 games played.

Losing that sort of production on the defensive front, even if it’s for just a few weeks, is a significant blow to the Bills.