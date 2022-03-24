Von Miller Has Bills DC Leslie Frazier ‘Excited About The Opportunities’ That Await

Von Miller has won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, and most recently, with the Los Angeles Rams. And now the Buffalo Bills are hoping he can do the same with them.
If so, that would make the veteran linebacker the first player in history to win a title with three different teams. But the Bills are mostly thrilled to have landed Miller, who is often a difference-maker on defense.
“He’s a Hall of Famer as a pass rusher, and he’s done a terrific job throughout his career. And now, for him to be able to come to Buffalo and help us to reach our goals as a team, it’s exciting, very exciting,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told the Buffalo News.
Miller has now been in the league a decade, but if we’re honest, it almost seems longer than that. The Broncos selected Miller with the second overall draft pick of 2011, and since then, he has compiled 115.5 sacks.
So there’s a reason the Bills believe he can become the Josh Allen of the defense, and help make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.
“We’re looking forward to sitting down as a staff and just going through all the different ways we can utilize his talents,” Frazier said. “You want to get this right, because you don’t get a chance to coach a guy like this very often.”
The Bills were about 13 seconds away from reaching the AFC title game this past season. But a 13-second drive by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs sent their shootout of a playoff game into overtime, and the Chiefs eventually won.
In that game, Buffalo’s defense totally collapsed at the worst possible time. Maybe the addition of Miller will keep something like that from happening again.
“We’re not sitting on our hands and just looking back at 2021,” Frazier said. “We’re trying to move forward. So, it gets you excited about the opportunities that are before us.”