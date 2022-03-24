Von Miller Has Bills DC Leslie Frazier ‘Excited About The Opportunities’ That Await

Von Miller has won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, and most recently, with the Los Angeles Rams. And now the Buffalo Bills are hoping he can do the same with them.

If so, that would make the veteran linebacker the first player in history to win a title with three different teams. But the Bills are mostly thrilled to have landed Miller, who is often a difference-maker on defense.

“He’s a Hall of Famer as a pass rusher, and he’s done a terrific job throughout his career. And now, for him to be able to come to Buffalo and help us to reach our goals as a team, it’s exciting, very exciting,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told the Buffalo News.

Miller has now been in the league a decade, but if we’re honest, it almost seems longer than that. The Broncos selected Miller with the second overall draft pick of 2011, and since then, he has compiled 115.5 sacks.

So there’s a reason the Bills believe he can become the Josh Allen of the defense, and help make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.