Von Miller Is Gassy, Allegiant Air Stinks, Hannah Goldy Is A Smokeshow And Tatis Jr. Burns San Diego

Plug your nose while we check in with Buffalo’s Von Miller then sniff around what UFC’s Hannah Goldy’s been doing as of late. But first, come fly with me.

Allegiant Air did me dirty… My wife and I were in Florida over the weekend courtesy of an Allegiant flight that – round trip – cost about as much as the tennis shoes I wore on the plane. And make no mistake, I wasn’t rocking Jordans, Yeezys, or some other expensive kicks. Nope, soles were fashionable, yet, purchased on sale…like our flights.

Sadly, you get what you pay for. And my flights (actually, just the return flight home) stunk worse than my shoes.

Things started off great…my wife and I had no one in the row with us, meaning we could use the middle seat as a vacation for our elbows, storage space for various electronics, a trash bin, etc. But it was too good to be true. After boarding we sat for 45 minutes without the plane moving from the gate. The captain turned the mic on to tell us there was only one team available to “push us to the runway” (what is this, the PAC-12?) and the aircraft next to us was first in line, we were next. 10 minutes go by, 15, 20… no push. If said plane pushers were offensive lineman, they were being dominated by the DLine and now we were in the 4th quarter. Did I mention no one could get up to pee? My 40-year-old bladder can’t take that kind of abuse, especially when it was still draining a weekend’s worth of beer, wine and liquor.

Allegiant Air adid me no favors. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).

As you can imagine, the passengers started getting unruly and despite the delay and non-answers from the flight deck, part of me wanted to be on board to film someone taking swings at the flight crew or unloading a NSFW verbal tirade. I’d have filmed that like I was Scorsese and fired it off to the OutKick culture department for immediate release. I mean, after all, content is king, on-time flights be damned!

Ok, where were we? Oh yeah, another half hour or so goes by and we’ve somehow creeped our way toward the runway. Finally. But it was really just a prom night tease. No action here. The pilot mans the mic again and announces that because of weather, we need to reroute and the reroute requires additional fuel- so back to the gate we go!

You can imagine how thrilled we were. In an effort to alleviate passenger stress, Allegiant pumped cold air/smoke/weird clouds through the cabin. It was equal parts refreshing and creepy. And though the cold air felt great, I can assure you none of us were enamored enough by it to forget we had been sitting in our seats, at our gate (and briefly, the runway) for just a shade under two hours at this point. Eventually, we were airborne roughly two hours and 45 minutes AFTER we boarded the plane. The best part – the flight itself was two hours and 16 minutes. Yes, we were on the ground, at a gate, immersed in a cold air display for longer than we were in the air.

If you look above the overhead storage compartments, you’ll see air (smoke?) being pumped through the Allegiant Air cabin. (Photo c/o my iPhone).

The most entertaining portion of my Allegiant Air flight. (Video courtesy of my iPhone).

Once we landed, Allegiant Air provided no further explanation, no courtesy drinks, no vouchers, etc. Just the standard “thanks for flying with us.”

Read the room!

What’s even funnier is, when the flight finally took to the air, not even soft drinks were comped. “I realize we’re three hours behind, but that Diet Coke’s gonna cost you $3.99, credit card only.” Part of me respects the hustle. They pulled the ultimate George Costanza and acted as if nothing happened. Just kept it moving.

Now, Allegiant’s on my shit list. They’re joined by people that talk on speaker phone in public, people that call instead of text, people that schedule meetings to talk about other meetings and the SOBs who greenlit multiple Ghostbusters remakes.

Guess I’ve gotta shell out the big bucks (Spirit, Frontier, who wants me?!) next time I fly. Or maybe we can convince Clay to spring for an OutKick bird. I’d be willing to toss a yearly Nightcaps subscription into the mix if it helps get a deal done.

Unlike the Allegiant crew, I’ll keep you posted.

Von Miller Was Farting 45x A Day

In a stark contrast from our plane, Bills DE Von Miller wasn’t lacking for gas. In fact, he had more than enough to fuel an entire airport. Miller was a guest on Pardon My Take earlier this week and told the podcast’s hosts that until he did a recent blood diet to determine what he digests the best and worst, he’s greatly reduced the amount of gas he passes.

“Ever since I started sticking to that (diet) I’ve been great,” Miller told PMT. “I’ve been great. Instead of forty five farts per day I probably have two or three.”

Miller went on to say that his frequent butt bombs were largely due to eating so much dairy. “Eggs was a big one for me,” Miller admitted. “…I was eating like a six egg omelette every morning. And eggs cause so much inflammation in my gut. So I was eating eggs and dairy and that’s the two things I’m not supposed to have.”

He’s since significantly cut down on his dairy. I imagine his Bills teammates are thrilled with his decision.