Vols-Vandy Series Is The Hottest Ticket In Nashville While MLB Misses Out On The Party

If you’re looking for a ticket to the Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball series this weekend in Nashville, you’d better be prepared to spend some serious money on the secondary market. Tickets to see the series at 3,700-seat Hawkins Field are so scarce that outfield tickets are running $125 on the cheap end for tonight’s series opener and it’ll cost you $322 per ticket if you want to get anywhere near home plate.

Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-60s and sunny, tickets are even more expensive. The cheapest pair of tickets on StubHub will set you back $210 per seat for the finale.

Why is this ticket so hot? The Vols enter at 24-1 and a sweep of Ole Miss and ranked No. 1 in the nation while Vandy (20-4) are ranked No. 5 after losing a series to South Carolina. This is also just the fifth time in Vandy head coach Tim Corbin’s 20-year career at the school that both teams have entered a series ranked in the top 25. It’s just the second time both teams have matched up with top-10 programs.

Add it all up and you have college baseball hysteria tonight at Hawkins Field and many asking when Nashville will be ready to bring a Major League Baseball franchise to town to keep this momentum for the sport rolling along.

In January, MLB reporter Bob Nightengale tweeted that Nashville and Montreal are considered the top contenders for expansion sites. But this isn’t the first time MLB has mentioned Nashville at the top of its list. The league office said the same thing in 2018.

In 2019, a group pushing to bring baseball to Nashville even released renderings of a proposed ballpark next to Nissan Stadium.

via Music City Baseball

Yet here’s Nashville, with a metro population that is expected to grow by 563,000 people in the next 20 years, still without a Major League Baseball team and resorting to blowing through piles of money to catch a regular season college baseball showdown.

And MLB keeps spinning its wheels.

Until the MLB suits figure out how much money they’ll make off a Nashville expansion team, the Vols and Vandy will provide the party for a city that’s clearly in the mood for a monster baseball weekend. Keep in mind, it’ll be cheaper to get into the Final Four Saturday night in New Orleans than it will be to sit in the box seats at Hawkins Field this weekend.

Are you paying attention, MLB? These people have money and they want to blow it. You make the call.