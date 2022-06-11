Vols Fans Convinced Media Is Out To Get Them

Tennessee Vols fans are convinced the media hates them and the OutKick 360 crew had VolQuest.com publisher Brent Hubbs on to discuss.

“It’s tough to argue with Tennessee fans when you see what happened with Troy Aikman last week on a call,” Chad Withrow said.

“And this is not an ESPN+ game. This is on big ESPN where he falsely states that a player for Tennessee has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and goes on to say that the entire team will be tested the next day to see if they’re eligible,” he continued.

Here’s everything the crew had to say:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.