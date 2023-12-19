Iceland Looks Like A Post-Apocalyptic Horror Movie After Volcano Erupts

Videos by OutKick

A volcano has erupted in Iceland and the footage will rival any disaster movie you’ve ever seen.

A volcano in the southwestern region of Iceland blew Monday after several weeks of increased seismic activity. There is a town with a few thousand people just a few kilometers to the south, according to Fox News. Fortunately, evacuation efforts were underway before the eruption occurred.

While the evacuation already happened, there’s still at least one chopper in the air and people in the area gathering footage.

It’s hard to tell whether it’s real life or straight out of “Dante’s Peak” with Pierce Brosnan. Take a look at the video below and tell me it’s not downright horrifying.

Aerial view of the volcano in Grindavik, Iceland. pic.twitter.com/WTrFNxTbtr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 19, 2023

Volcano explodes in Iceland.

For those of you who haven’t seen “Dante’s Peak” (a criminally underrated movie), it follows a team observing a potential volcano explosion.

Once it does explode, the scene looks pretty much the exact same as what’s currently playing out in Iceland.

Volcano explodes in Iceland. (Photo by ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Would dying in a volcano blast be the worst possible way to die? Lava consuming you would be absolutely horrific.

Your skin would just immediately melt and you’d turn into a puddle of blood and fire. Hard pass, folks. Hard pass.

You tell me a volcano is going to explode, and I’m looking for the first aircraft I can get my hands on and flying as far as possible as fast as possible.

Who is with me? Probably everyone reading this.

Volcano explosion in Iceland creates absolute horror scene. (Photo by KRISTIN ELISABET GUNNARSDOTTIR/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, everyone in Iceland stays safe and goes nowhere near the lava pouring out. Grab some beers, get in your vehicles and flee. Let me know your volcano plan at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.