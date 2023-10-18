Voice Actress Tara Strong Crushes Cartoon That Fired Her For Supporting Israel, Condemning Hamas

Videos by OutKick

Veteran voice actress Tara Strong has called out a cartoon that fired her for having the audacity to voice her support of Israel and condemn the actions of a terrorist organization.

Oh, and she only learned that they fired her via social media.

If you don’t know the name Tara Strong, you’ll know her voice, or, perhaps more accurately, voices. She’s the voice of Tommy Pickles on Rugrats, Bubbles on Powerpuff Girls, and Barbara Gordon on The New Batman Adventures.

Like so many people, Strong was horrified by what was happening in Israel and the Gaza Strip and gave her thoughts on social media. She shared support for Israel and condemned the actions of Hamas, a bonafide terrorist organization.

There’s nothing particularly radical about that, but it was enough to get her canned nonetheless.

Strong was set to voice a character on the cartoon Boxtown. Not familiar with it? Join the club, but according to its X account, it’s an “indie adult animated film-noir buddy comedy

Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We’ll have more info soon on open auditions.



Thanks for y’all’s understanding as we re-orient and figure out the next steps. #Boxtown… — “Boxtown” the animated series (@BoxtownOfficial) October 12, 2023

First of all, no one wants to learn they’ve been fired by way of a social media post, and secondly, no one wants their notice of dismissal to start with the words “Hey all!”

Unfortunately for Strong, this was the case, but she wasn’t going to take this sitting down, nor should she have.

Tara Strong Strikes Back At Show That Fired Her For Supporting Israles, Condemning Hamas

Strong replied to Boxtown‘s tweet and unloaded on the show for her unceremonious dismissal.

Just found out on twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace. — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 13, 2023

“Just found out on twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish,” Strong wrote. “Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace.”

Strong writing “Glad I helped you get your Kickstarter money” is one hell of a verbal knee-capping. Kind of sends the message that the show needed her more than she needed them.

It sure looks like Stront’s dismissal was either overly cautious or the show legitimately disagrees with Strong and her posts on Israel and Gaza.

The Show Cited Posts That Promoted ‘Controversial Messages’

The powers that be at Boxtown explained their rationale for Strong’s ousting and doubled down on its decision in a statement posted on X.

“This decision was due to a trend among Tara’s recent online activity, including posts that promote controversial messages regarding the peoples of Palestine currently being affected by the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis,” the statement reads.

“We believe that our public platform gives us a duty to be careful when it comes to hateful messages and misinformation online. This extends to our cast and crew. This was not a difficult decision.”

Wait. So they think the stuff that Strong was posting is hateful? Stuff like this?

For those who support the actions of #Hamas; when they infiltrate your home town, on your soil, break into Jewish homes, raping, beheading innocent babies,will you applaud them? Will you wave their flag while they slaughter Christians & Muslims who don’t believe their ideologies? — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 10, 2023

I hope you’re ok, I’m not 💔All news is heartbreaking & the images are repeating in my mind & I’m overwhelmed with sadness, just donating to innocents in #gaza & those suffering in #Israel. Received some pep talk requests from @cameo & I’m donating them all to @ChildrenofPeace ❤️ — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 13, 2023

Then, in between posts about the war, there was this:

Seems like the work of a really hateful person, huh? Reads to me like someone who doesn’t like seeing innocent people being murdered. Maybe I missed something that the warped minds of the folks at Boxtown picked up on.

Obviously, that’s not the case.

Strong is a legend in the voiceover world so she’ll be fine. It’ll be apparent to the Boxtown people when their show flops that this decision was a terrible decision not just from a moral and ethical standpoint, but from a PR standpoint.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle