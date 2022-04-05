Vogel Likely Finished In LA

After a dud of a season for the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook Lakers, head coach Frank Vogel is expected to get the boot at season’s end, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Should’ve known they’d scapegoat the coach after gloating all pre-season about being title contenders.

Frank Vogel is a good coach — it’d take a genie to win with this elderly and injury-prone cast.

Facing elimination tonight, the Lakers are still expected to part ways with coach Frank Vogel at season’s end. Two names most often linked by league figures as potential replacements currently coach other teams: Quin Snyder and Doc Rivers. More at @BR_NBA: https://t.co/ldgWmgZMyu — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) April 5, 2022

The big question now is who replaces Vogel after the 2022 season? According to Fischer, Quin Snyder and current 76ers head coach Doc Rivers are leading candidates. Seems a bit odd for a former Celtics coach to take over for the Purple and Gold, no? Not to mention that Rivers can’t seem to make it work anywhere he goes.

And roster-wise, the Lakers have to get much better before any coaching hire matters. They’re lackluster at guard, which means they can’t shoot, and the team is old as dirt. Rumors have already begun about the Lakers potentially dealing Anthony Davis after another injury-plagued campaign. It’s always easy to show love to Davis given the talent he has, however his injuries have become a headache for the Lake Show. The team likely wants a more reliable asset to pair with LeBron and a suitor to take Russell Westbrook off their hands. Good luck.

All of these decisions are likely to happen after they hire a new head coach who can then make personnel decisions that fit his system. A question the Lakers are going to have to start asking themselves is who would want to coach this team? They have a chance to win a title with LeBron and the moves they’ve made this offseason, but if they lose, you have a high likelihood of becoming the scapegoat. Nothing’s been made official on Frank Vogel just yet, but based on the effort the Lakers are bringing forward this past week, he’s got to be on his way out.