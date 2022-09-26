Vladimir Putin Grants NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden Russian Citizenship

Edward Snowden — the ex-NSA consultant, intelligence contractor and so-called purveyor of anti-government surveillance advocacy — is now a proud citizen of Russia. … Makes sense.

On Monday, Snowden was named in a list of over 70 people that were granted Russian citizenship by Russian president and warlord Vladimir Putin.

Snowden previously stated that he had been seeking permanent residency and citizenship in Russia to bypass guidelines on international visitors and stay close to his family in the event of a pandemic or similar catastrophe.

Snowden posted on Twitter earlier this year about his decision to pursue Russian citizenship.

BREAKING: Vladimir Putin grants full Russian citizenship to Edward Snowdenhttps://t.co/LgP0WOElYD — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2022

“After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That’s why, in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we’re applying for dual US-Russian citizenship,” Snowden said.

His wife, Lindsay Mills, also applied for Russian citizenship.

“Lindsay and I will remain Americans, raising our son with all the values of the America we love,” Snowden previously posted on Twitter, “including the freedom to speak his mind. And I look forward to the day I can return to the States, so the whole family can be reunited. Our greatest wish is that, wherever our son lives, he feels at home.”

Edward fled to China in 2013 after disclosing secret government surveillance information, which he addressed as the anti-terrorism initiative started by the United States government after the attacks on Sept. 11. He then moved to Russia and has been living there for the past decade, escaping punishments over his whistleblowing by the U.S. government.

A large group of Americans saw Snowden’s disclosing of important U.S. intel as a treasonous deed, but he still gained a large, and liberal, following for wanting “transparency” from leaders in Washington..

Snowden’s new Russia citizenship shows he eventually learned to cope with government overreach.

As relayed by The Guardian, Snowden will not be eligible for conscription since he has not previously served in the Russian armed forces.