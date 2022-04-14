Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Belts Three Homers In One Bloody Game

Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a bloody good time in the Bronx Wednesday night. The first baseman stood tall in the Big Apple, hammering three homers and four RBIs in Toronto’s 6-4 win over the Yankees — and he did so despite a badly lacerated finger that forced him to exit the game temporarily.

Guerrero’s performance was so good that even Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to heap praise on the bloodied Blue Jay.

“It was just otherworldly hitting,” Boone remarked. “(Guerrero’s) one of the best hitters in the world.”

He’s not wrong. After this three-homer night, Guerrero now has four dingers in six games this season. Guerrero also led the MLB in home runs last season with 48.

Vlad Jr. opened the scoring when he hit his first bomb of the evening in the top half of the first. However, his hand then caught the wrong end up a spike while in the field, creating a cut that eventually required stitches.

But Guerrero wasn’t about to let a finger injury get in his way.

“It’s not that bad,” Guerrero insisted after the game, though his bloodied pants and jersey would disagree.

A quick tape job from Toronto’s trainers had Guerrero willing and able to swing for the fences once again. And that’s exactly what he did. He hit two more home runs, one in the third and one in the eighth. Ultimately, he finished the game a perfect 4-for-4, including a double in the sixth that was so impressive, Yanks pitcher Gerrit Cole could only just tip his cap.

“Yeah. I mean, did you see the night?” Cole asked rhetorically. “If you had a cap, you’d tip it too. And it got better after that. My goodness.”

Vlad may have injured his hand, but now that they’ve dropped to 3-3 on the young season, it’s the Yankees who appear most wounded.

