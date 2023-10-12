Vivek Ramaswamy Dunks On ESPN Host Pablo Torre Over Comments Made On MSNBC

Videos by OutKick

Vivek Ramaswamy just gave us a clinic on how to deal with the haters.

The Republican presidential candidate clapped back at ESPN personality Pablo Torre on Tuesday. Ramaswamy and Torre attended Harvard together 20 years ago, and Pablo had some not-so-flattering things to say about his former classmate.

So when the New York Post reached out to Ramaswamy’s campaign for comment, they sent back a simple yet effective mic drop.

“While Vivek doesn’t recall ever meeting this gentleman, we wish Pablo the very best and hope he finds success in his career and life whether that be through talking about former classmates as he is now or possibly through something more productive like creating jobs or building a business as Vivek has done,” wrote Tricia McLaughlin, Ramaswamy’s senior advisor and communications director.

Check mate.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Torre is a podcaster for Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media. While he no longer has a regular slot at ESPN, he still serves as am occasional contributor to the network.

Pablo Torre Can’t Stop Talking About Vivek Ramaswamy

In a petty attempt to regain some relevancy, Torre took an opportunity to tear down his fellow Harvard graduate. In an appearance on MSNBC’s 11th Hour last week, Torre said he remembered Ramaswamy and that he has been making jokes about the businessman for 20 years now.

“There’s a taxonomy to that guy,” Torre said.

“That guy always raises his hand in class… and is somebody who is insanely ambitious and insanely image-conscious, but also totally numb to the idea that everyone around them is cringing.”

Imagine being so obsessed with a guy you barely even met that you continue to talk about him for the next 20 years.

In addition to living rent free in Pablo Torre’s head, Vivek is the founder of the biotechnology firm Roivant Sciences. The company went public in 2021, but the presidential hopeful retained a 10% stake. Now 38, Ramaswamy is reportedly worth about $950 million.

Guess it pays to be “insanely ambitious.”

By the way, Pablo Torre’s podcast is called Pablo Torre Finds Out. And after going after Vivek Ramaswamy, Pablo, indeed, found out.

