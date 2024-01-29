Vivek Ramaswamy Predicts Chiefs Will Win The Super Bowl To Perfectly Set Up A Taylor Swift Endorsement Of Joe Biden

Videos by OutKick

You can add former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to the large group of people who believe Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce is part of a much larger scheme that has little to do with football and plenty to do with politics.

The conspiracy theories surrounding Swift and Kelce’s relationship are aplenty with the most popular one being that Swift is just a plant by the NFL who is dating a future Hall of Famer who just so happens to have been paid millions to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s unclear if Ramaswamy subscribes to that theory or one of the many versions of it, but he did make it clear that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Chiefs win next month’s Super Bowl which would then perfectly set up Swift, who is very much a liberal, to endorse Joe Biden.

Following the Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, Ramaswamy essentially called the Kelce-Swift relationship a sham while predicting Swift’s endorsement of Biden is right around the corner.

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy isn’t the only person in America who has had this thought, about how ‘perfect’ it would be to see Swift and Kelce celebrating a Super Bowl victory together for the pop star to endorse Biden alongside her NFL boyfriend in the lead-up to the November election.

Biden isn’t aware of it – he’s not aware of anything at the moment – but his team is reportedly eager to get Swift involved.

According to the New York Times, Biden’s campaign had gotten enough suggestions already about the so-called “Taylor Swift strategy” — some of which included sending Biden to a stop on Swift’s blockbuster “Eras Tour” concert.

The reality is, Swift not endorsing Biden would be more of a shock than her pledging her vote for the current President given that she endorsed him in 2020.

Swift has over 530 million followers on social media, so it’s not crazy to say her endorsement could have a major impact on voting.

