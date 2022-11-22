Virginia, Virginia Tech Cancel Upcoming Rivalry Game To Mourn Loss of Shooting Victims

The upcoming Commonwealth Cup rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech has officially been canceled, following the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of three UVA students.

ACC officials confirmed the cancellation, ending both teams’ seasons, respectively.

As relayed by The Associated Press, the ACC delivered the news late Monday: “The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy … .”

The upcoming Virginia Tech vs. Virginia football game has been canceled.



Details: https://t.co/je7ixpfNV9 pic.twitter.com/7fAJes6YRf — HokieSports (@hokiesports) November 22, 2022

As previously reported on OutKick, former UVA student Darnell Jones, Jr. targeted a bus returning to the school’s campus and killed D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Jones, 23, faces three charges related to the shooting, including a second-degree murder charge.

Teams and members around college football have requested ample time to mourn the death of the three Cavaliers players. Virginia canceled its matchup against No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19.

UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams released a statement commemorating the slain victims of Jones’ shooting.

RELATED: UVA SHOOTING VICTIM HEROICALLY TRIED TO SAVE TEAMMATES

“Devin, Lavel and D’Sean were loved by so many people,” Williams said over the weekend.

“I feel so blessed to have known them, and I feel especially blessed to have been able to spend time with the families over the last few days. We’ve cried. We’ve laughed. We’ve hugged each other tightly. We’ve reminisced about their childhoods. We’ve looked through photos, and we’ve cried and laughed more.”

RELATED: ALLEGED UVA MURDERER CAPTURED, THREE FOOTBALL PLAYERS DEAD

Virginia Tech finishes the year at 3-8, while Tony Elliott’s debut season as head coach for UVA concludes at 3-7.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops