Security Obliterates Virginia Tech Fan Storming The Field: VIDEO

The biggest hardo security guard on the planet was working the Virginia Tech/Tulane game Wednesday.

The Hokies hammered the Green Wave 41-20 in the Military Bowl, but the biggest excitement of the night came once the clock hit zero.

Some Virginia Tech fans decided to storm the field, and one security guard took it upon himself to guard the area like his life depended on it.

He jacked up one random VT fan in absolutely hilarious fashion. Check out the incredible video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Security guard crushes Virginia Tech fan.

Admittedly, storming the field after winning the Military Bowl is incredibly dumb and unnecessary. Field storming should be reserved for upsetting the top team in America as an unranked team, winning a conference title after a long dry streak or winning a national title.

The Military Bowl definitely doesn’t qualify. Having said that, did this security guard fail at being a Navy SEAL and is now taking his frustration out on fans at random bowl games?

Security crushes Virginia Tech fan attempting to storm the field after the Military Bowl. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That was absolutely unnecessary. Once a field storming starts, it’s best to just get out of the way and let it happen. Trying to fight the student section is a waste of time and a security guard will never be able to stop it.

There are way more students ready to cause chaos than there are security guards able to put a tent on the circus.

Seriously, what was this guy’s ultimate goal? He stopped one guy and then what? I’m also not even sure he stopped the guy he lit up. It looked like his friend went and immediately helped him up.

The dude was out there thinking he was a middle linebacker and not a security guard. I hear the Army Rangers are recruiting. If you want to mix it up, may I suggest throwing on a vest, grabbing a rifle and heading to the Middle East? It’s just a comical hardo move.

What do you think of the security guard going full meathead mode on a random Virginia Tech fan? Fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.