Videos by OutKick

Virginia Tech men’s track and field finished fifth in the ACC Outdoor Championships over the weekend. Had it not been for a controversial disqualification, the Hokies would have won.

Judson Lincoln IV, a freshman at Virginia Tech, crushed his competition during the preliminary round of the 400-meter event. (The 400 is just one lap around the track.) As a result, he earned an automatic qualifier spot in the Finals.

🚨400m PR – 45.57



Judson Lincoln IV earns an automatic qualifying spot in the 400m Finals finishing 1st in the Prelims! #Hokies 👟 pic.twitter.com/NgfyCZtGfq — Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) May 12, 2023

The Men’s 400-Meter Finals was not a blowout like the Prelims, but Lincoln came in first by at least two strides. It was a confident victory for the young Hokies sprinter.

However, after Lincoln crossed the finish line, he turned to his right and crossed two lanes while gloating in the face of the second place finisher, Clemson’s Tarees Rhoden.

Upon further review, Lincoln’s actions were deemed “misconduct” and he was disqualified. His first place finish was completely wiped off of the board as if it never happened.

Rhoden was declared the winner.

The decision to disqualify Lincoln had a direct impact on the individual ACC Championship results, and the team results.

Virginia Tech lost the team title because of the DQ.

Final Men’s ACC Outdoor Championship results were as follow:

Clemson — 92 points

Florida State — 91 points

Louisville — 89.5 points

Virginia — 89.5 points

Virginia Tech — 84.5 points

A win in an individual event is worth 10 points for the team scoring. Lincoln won the 400-meter event.

The Hokies were awarded 10 points for the win.

A second-place finish in an individual event is worth eight points for the team scoring. Rhoden finished second.

The Tigers were awarded eight points for the second-place finish.

A third-place finish in an individual event is worth six points for the team scoring. Clemson’s D’Andre Anderson finished third.

The Tigers were awarded six points for the third-place finish.

And then Lincoln was disqualified.

Virginia Tech had 10 points wiped off of the board. Clemson had its second-place eight points bumped to 10 and third-place six points bumped to eight.

The Hokies finished with 84.5 points. The Tigers finished with 92.

Had Lincoln not been disqualified, Virginia Tech would have finished with 94.5 points and won the ACC title. Clemson would have finished with 88 points and missed out on the podium all together.

Instead, because of Lincoln’s disqualification, it was the opposite.