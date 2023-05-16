Videos by OutKick
Virginia Tech men’s track and field finished fifth in the ACC Outdoor Championships over the weekend. Had it not been for a controversial disqualification, the Hokies would have won.
Judson Lincoln IV, a freshman at Virginia Tech, crushed his competition during the preliminary round of the 400-meter event. (The 400 is just one lap around the track.) As a result, he earned an automatic qualifier spot in the Finals.
The Men’s 400-Meter Finals was not a blowout like the Prelims, but Lincoln came in first by at least two strides. It was a confident victory for the young Hokies sprinter.
However, after Lincoln crossed the finish line, he turned to his right and crossed two lanes while gloating in the face of the second place finisher, Clemson’s Tarees Rhoden.
Upon further review, Lincoln’s actions were deemed “misconduct” and he was disqualified. His first place finish was completely wiped off of the board as if it never happened.
Rhoden was declared the winner.
The decision to disqualify Lincoln had a direct impact on the individual ACC Championship results, and the team results.
Virginia Tech lost the team title because of the DQ.
Final Men’s ACC Outdoor Championship results were as follow:
- Clemson — 92 points
- Florida State — 91 points
- Louisville — 89.5 points
- Virginia — 89.5 points
- Virginia Tech — 84.5 points
A win in an individual event is worth 10 points for the team scoring. Lincoln won the 400-meter event.
The Hokies were awarded 10 points for the win.
A second-place finish in an individual event is worth eight points for the team scoring. Rhoden finished second.
The Tigers were awarded eight points for the second-place finish.
A third-place finish in an individual event is worth six points for the team scoring. Clemson’s D’Andre Anderson finished third.
The Tigers were awarded six points for the third-place finish.
And then Lincoln was disqualified.
Virginia Tech had 10 points wiped off of the board. Clemson had its second-place eight points bumped to 10 and third-place six points bumped to eight.
The Hokies finished with 84.5 points. The Tigers finished with 92.
Had Lincoln not been disqualified, Virginia Tech would have finished with 94.5 points and won the ACC title. Clemson would have finished with 88 points and missed out on the podium all together.
Instead, because of Lincoln’s disqualification, it was the opposite.
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
The headline shouts “CONTROVERSY UNFOLDS” but I just looked on the internet and nobody is talking about this anywhere. This is the only article about it.
Talk about instant karma. Definitely a dumbass move, but the race was over. Is there no other penalty other than DQ? On one hand I’d say that’s too harsh a penalty and I’d like to see something lesser, but on the other I’m sure he won’t be doing anything like that again for the next 3 years.
If it’s the rules that taunting is a DQ – then I see no controversy. Was definately taunting. Total dumbass move.