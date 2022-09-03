Virginia Tech Player Takes Out Anger On Old Dominion Fan As He Storms Field

While most folks were sleeping Fright night, Old Dominion took down an absolutely lifeless Virginia Tech team.

The Monarchs trailed by a touchdown going into the fourth quarter, but rattled off 10 straight points, including the game-winning TD with 33 seconds left, to beat the Hokies, 20-17.

In epic college football fashion, fans predictably stormed the field after eight months of hibernation and it was an absolute mob scene.

Old Dominion storms the field after beating Virginia Tech pic.twitter.com/P7RTPuWg1k — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) September 3, 2022

OK … who saw it?

Need to look again? Go ahead. Pay attention!

Just for clarity, shirtless ODU bro was in no way looking to mess with Hokies Blumrick. Just took the opportunity to give him a pop. In full uniform and pads. pic.twitter.com/3AijF17UqJ — WahooBasketball (@WahooBasketball) September 3, 2022

BOOM!

What a damn hit! You wanna storm the field after you beat us? Fine. But I’m gonna treat you like a player, buddy. They tell defenders that when a quarterback scrambles, treat him like a runner, right?

Well, I think this applies to this unsuspecting frat bro who chose to wear sunglasses at night. That’s fair game to me.

And how about the Va. Tech player lowering the shoulder, too? Doesn’t even try to make it look like an accident. He’s angry as all get-out, just wants to get out of town, and sees one last opportunity to get some of the rage out before he heads to the locker room to get chewed out.

And my man takes it!

Look at the sheer horror in this guy’s face when he realizes what’s coming. Pure joy one second, and then he sees the freight train coming across the field and knows it’s over.

Some people wanna call out the Va. Tech player, but I’m of the opinion that when fans storm the field, anything is on the table. You’re in their world now, buddy.

Once you cross that line, you better have your head on a swivel, because the rules are different between the hashes.

And I’ll also let everyone in on a little secret here … this cat had been drinking since 11 a.m. I promise you he was gonna feel miserable this morning whether he got trucked or not.