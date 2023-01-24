Virginia Tech Player Celebrates Win Over Duke By Accidentally Throat-Punching Blue Devils Player

How about a game of H-O-A-R-S-E?
One unlucky Duke Blue Devils player was left speechless when a Virginia Tech player accidentally punched him in the throat after a crunch-time basket that put the Hokies up by two.
The night was tense as the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) took the Hokies (12-8, 2-7 ACC) down to the wire.
In what could have been a game-deciding technical foul against Virginia Tech, the refs missed the throat strike on Duke center Kyle Filipowski by Hokies guard MJ Collins. The Va Tech freshman was celebrating his clutch jumper with 13.6 seconds left in the contest for the Hokies’ go-ahead score.
WATCH:
The Hokies escaped their homestand at Cassell Coliseum with a 78-75 victory over the Blue Devils.
It was a thrilling contest in southwest Virginia from start to finish.
Even the halftime show hyped up the crowds as unicycle-riding acrobat Red Panda juggled ceramic bowls on her head to entertain the masses.
The Virginia Tech crowd was on pins and needles with every bowl cast several feet into the air, with the hopes of cleanly dropping in the stack.
Sadly, Panda missed two bowls.
