Virginia Teaches Bud Light A Lesson, Announces Creation Of Pro-America/Military Brewery

There’s a new Bud Light competitor on the market, and it’s heading to Virginia.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that Armed Forces Brewing Company would be setting up shop in Norfolk.

“We are proud to welcome Armed Forces Brewing Company’s headquarters and first brewing facility to the Commonwealth,”Youngkin said. “Armed Forces recognizes that Virginia’s strategic location, business-friendly climate, and strong military and veteran presence in Hampton Roads will lead to success at its new home in the City of Norfolk, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

The project will bring 47 new jobs to the region, from a company that specifically highlights its connection to the military and pro-America sentiments.



It doesn’t take too much reading between the lines to see the announcement as a shot at Bud Light.

“We are excited to open our flagship brewery and taproom in Norfolk, a great American city with a large population of veterans, active-duty military, and their families,” said Armed Forces Brewing Company CEO Alan Beal. “Virginia is one of the best states to open a brewing business in. Governor Youngkin called me and encouraged our team to take a close look at what Virginia has to offer, and we did. This is now our home base, and we’re committed to employing veterans and playing a vital part of the patriotic community in Norfolk.”



What a contrast to Bud Light’s complete disregard for its customers.



Bud Light’s Self-Inflicted Wounds

Seemingly every day, there’s a new piece of bad news for Bud Light.

Sales have plummeted, and rivals are expanding, purposefully targeting the company’s massive advertising mistake.

Armed Forces Brewing is partially owned by one of the veterans who shot Osama Bin Laden. And the patriotism and pride in America they display is no accident.



This expansion into Virginia signifies how many companies see vulnerability with Bud Light’s incompetence.

Now the question becomes, how many more will there be?