Virginia Man Gives Epic Interview About Canadian Wildfire Smoke Impacting His Golf Game

Videos by OutKick

Luke Mahoney had one critical worry on his mind as smoke from wildfires in Canada swept across the East Coast:

His golf game.

Smoke from Canada has been causing major problems all the way from New York down to Washington D.C. and other parts of the region.

The smoke situation has been nothing short of brutal. It felt like smoking a pack of cigarettes simply walking around Washington D.C. several days this week.

Thanks, Canada. We really appreciate all the smoke we’ve breathed. Another gift from our friends north of the border. Some real gems. Below is an example how smokey the sky was in D.C. when it was starting to return to normal. This wasn’t even close to how bad it got.

Smoke consumed the East Coast for the past several days. The smoke came from wildfires in Canada. (Credit: OutKick)

Smoke from Canada is a problem on the golf course.

Well, while we were choking through smoke, Mahoney had an even bigger struggle than just breathing. He lost his ball after hitting what we’re sure was nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous 300+ yard drive.

“I hit a drive about 320 yards. Lost the ball after about 260, right. I had to go search for this thing. Thankfully, it was in the fairway,” the Virginia (hero?) man told a local news outlet.

This could be one of the great local news segments of 2023 pic.twitter.com/jZczxSMSqC — Luke (@LukeRMahoney) June 9, 2023

Is Luke Mahoney just trolling the local news? Perhaps. Perhaps not. Either way, it’s one of the funniest interviews we’ve seen in a long time.

People out here are choking on smoke, not able to go outside thanks to the lovely fires in Canada and had their normal lives brought to a grinding halt.

You couldn’t even walk outside without seeing masks everywhere again. It felt like March 2020 all over again.

Smoke from fires in Canada caused major issues for people on the East Coast. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Yet, this now legendary TV figure was simply worried about finding his golf ball. Sometimes, it’s the little things that matter most when the chaos around us starts to burn the world down. Godspeed, Mr. Mahoney. Let’s hope he beat the smoke and shot one of the best rounds of his life.