A group of former Virginia football coaches are joining together to honor the lives of three Cavaliers who lost their lives earlier this week. To do so, they will trade-in their current team gear for some from their past.

On late Sunday night, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on Virginia’s campus. A fourth player, Mike Hollins Jr., survived being shot after returning to the scene of the crime in a valiant effort to save lives.

In the days since, an outpouring of love has surrounded the Charlottesville community. A powerful vigil was held in the players’ honor and multiple programs around the country are standing in solidarity with Virginia through various tributes.

Among those hurting from the tragedy are former Cavaliers coaches who have since moved on to other programs. Many of them worked closely with Davis, Chandler and Perry during their time with the program.

10 different coaches across the country will wear Virginia gear on the sideline of their games this weekend. They are not coaching for the Hoos, nor playing against them.

They will dress as if they were coaching Virginia while coaching on the sideline for their current programs.

Mark Atuaia made the emotional announcement. He is currently the running backs coach at Washington State and spent the last six seasons at Virginia.

Joining him:

Robert Anae, Syracuse — UVA 2016-2021

Jason Beck, Syracuse — UVA 2016-2021

Nick Howell, Vanderbilt — UVA 2016-2021

Shane Hunter, Utah Tech — UVA 2019-2021

Kelly Poppinga, Boise State — UVA 2016-2021

Ricky Brumfield, Florida International — UVA 2018-2021

Vic So’oto, California-Berkeley — UVA 2017-2019

Dwayne Chandler, SMU — UVA 2018-2021

Shawn Griswold, SMU — UVA 2018-2021

Message from us to our family in Charlottesville. When we preached “Hard things together” it was intended for these difficult life experiences. We love you! Thank you Coach Elliott for the gear. #Wahoowa — #GOHOOS #Lavel #DSean #Devin #Mike Love you Biscuit pic.twitter.com/IeRbfQj9LC — Mark Atuaia (@CoachAtuaia) November 18, 2022

This is a really unique way of paying tribute. Virginia will be represented by former coaches on sidelines across the country this weekend. No matter who is playing.