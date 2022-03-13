Virginia Tech Earns First ACC Title In Upset Win, 82-67, Over Coach K’s Blue Devils

Videos by OutKick

The Hokies sent coach Mike Krzyzewski home with a loss in his final ACC tournament appearance.

Virginia Tech made their first showing in the ACC title game memorable with an 82-67 win over the Blue Devils; also becoming the first No. 7 seed or lower ranked team to win the ACC championship.

A buzzer-beater against Clemson on Wednesday put the Hokies on a difficult path to the ACC title, capped by a final matchup against an inspired Blue Devils team Saturday night at Barclays Center.

Though a win would’ve been a more fitting ending for Coach K’s narrative, the Hokies showed up with indomitable energy to nab the victory.

“The Hokies look like they can play all night,” said the broadcast.

The Blue Devils surrendered the most points in a half all season, down 42-39 heading into the second.

Hokies guard Hunter Catoor led the team with an incredible 31-point performance.

Duke’s coterie of first-round talent was sluggish all evening. Wendell Moore, Jr. and AJ Griffin combined for 8-of-20 made field goals and 21 points.

Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero had a solid outing with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma sealed the victory with over a minute left: attacking the basket and getting the basket and call for the potential three-point play. He ultimately put the Hokies up, 78-64. Aluma shot 6-of-8 on the night for 19 points.

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young met Kryzewzyski on the sideline for a handshake to send the coach off into retirement as the time expired on the clock and a career.

What a performance by Virginia Tech tonight. Heck of a tourney run. Fun team to watch. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 13, 2022

The Hokies advance with an NCAA Tournament bid.

