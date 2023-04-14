Viral Yankees Batboy Is Seeing Success With His Band; Anthony Rizzo Rocks T-Shirt Swag

Videos by OutKick

The buzz continues for the Yankees batboy who clearly never had a buzzcut.

The batboy, whose name is Nate Rosenhaus, sent baseball Twitter into a frenzy earlier this week by being called out for sporting the locks that the good Lord gave him.

Rosenahus is also the long-haired drummer for the Cleveland rock band, “The Open Doors.” In just a few days they have seen their streams go up by thousands of plays. They’re also getting some buzz with some of their latest music after Yankees players like Anthony Rizzo were seen in photos with their shirt.

“RULES ARE RULES”

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Ronsenhaus, who found himself in the middle of a baseball debate over an archaic Yankees grooming rule that some believe is out-of-touch with today’s generation.

You're talking to my guy all wrong. It's the wrong tone. pic.twitter.com/0MLOJzGDag — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 11, 2023

Since 1976, the Yankees have had a “Neatness Counts” policy which forbids players and personnel from having beards or longhair. Former owner George Steinbrenner introduced it and it has been a longstanding tradition for the team – apparently even for the batboys.

Clearly Rosenhaus wasn’t informed, as he showed up with his rockstar long hair, an unshaven face and bright red sneakers as if he should be working with the home team rather than the blue and grey visiting Yankees.

Can we blow up bat boy Nate’s band “The Open Doors”? It’s the least we can do for bullying him yesterday 😅#YankeesTwitter #RepBX @TalkinYanks pic.twitter.com/gLztU7O4w1 — Jacob P.M. (@JacobBSpeaks) April 11, 2023

After going viral for what some called his Joe Dirt-like appearance, as well as Yankee haters using him as another example of why they can’t stand the team’s elitism, Rosenhaus and The Open Doors are getting some buzz and success.

The band’s streaming numbers have been the highest they’ve ever been with thousands a day. They are also planning on doing more shows – even posting on Instagram to all their “new followers from NYC,” about an upcoming May 1st show in Ohio.

No word if Aaron Judge will be attending just yet.

