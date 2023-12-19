Young Couple Roasted For Absurd Wedding, Engagement Ring Demands

Videos by OutKick

The internet has found a new enemy and it’s a young couple that’s ready to shell out north of $200,000 for a wedding and engagement ring.

Everyone knows weddings can be expensive and the same can be said for engagement rings. While I’m not married, I do know plenty of people who have recently gone through the wedding process and smart people try to keep it under a reasonable budget.

Allow me to introduce you to a young couple ready to drop the price of a house in rural America for one night and a ring.

In a video making the rounds online, the woman claims she demands a ring worth at least $75,000 and a wedding that costs $150,000.

They claimed the guy is a doctor…..before immediately backtracking and noting that he’s simply applied to medical school. I’m not an expert, but I’m very confident being a student doesn’t make you a doctor.

$75k for an engagement ring and 150k for a wedding is totally reasonable.



Reactions roll into these insane engagement ring and wedding demands.

When is the internet at its best? It’s at its best when people fire up social media and go to work against people clowning themselves.

Buckle up because we have some great ones.

And OutKick’s very own Anthony Farris summed it up in a fashion that speaks for a lot of people.

I will share some of the best advice I ever received in life and it came from a person with enough money to buy a fleet of private jets:

If a woman cares about the engagement ring, then she’s not a woman you want to marry.

I’m not going to reveal the name of the person who told me that, but he’s happily married. I can promise you he’s happier than the people in the video above.

Anyone – male or female – demanding an engagement ring that costs at least $75,000 is outrageous. Tacking on an additional $150,000 for a wedding is so delusional that it’s hard to believe this is real.

Again, I’ve never planned a wedding, but I can promise you all beyond a shadow of a doubt I would dump a woman faster than a Delta Force operator can swap out magazines if she demanded one worth that much money.

What’s a better use of $150,000: A downpayment on a house (or a second one) or a one night party?

The answer is the first one. Hell, give me six cases of Busch Light, two bottles of whiskey and some brats and burgers and I’ll show you all the party of a lifetime.

What is the appropriate cost of a wedding? (Credit: Getty Images)

Here’s some more free advice. Don’t spend money you don’t have. These two admitted (begrudgingly) that they’re students. Do you know many rich students? I definitely do not. The odds they will have $225,000 in the very near future is low. Of course, I could be wrong, and maybe spending $225,000 to get married is really smart. Let me know how much you think is an appropriate wedding cost at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.