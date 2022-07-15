Vince Young Discusses Arch Manning Expectations at Texas

Few people on earth know the pressure and expectations that come from being the quarterback of the Texas Longhorns better than Vince Young.

Young’s career, culminating in a famous victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, made him a Texas legend. Similar expectations, perhaps unfairly, are already being discussed for Arch Manning.

Manning, the nephew of NFL stars Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, is the consensus #1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. His commitment to Texas in June was a tremendous win for the Longhorns, beating out Alabama and Georgia, among many others.

Now Young, in a recent interview with Keyshawn Johnson, explained that in his view, being the starting QB at Texas carries the same kind of pressure as playing in the NFL:

Vince Young thinks Arch Manning is ready for the pressure of playing at Texas:



"When you playing at the University of Texas, you're pretty much a NFL quarterback already." pic.twitter.com/E9lzCnYcW1 — First Take (@FirstTake) July 14, 2022

Young also pointed out that Manning’s family could substantially benefit him, since they have so much experience in high pressure situations.

Texas has a loaded quarterback room, with Maalik Murphy, Quinn Ewers and Hudson Curd already in Austin. According to Young, that should also help lighten the pressure on Arch to become a star as soon as he hits campus and make him better through competition.

Unsurprisingly, Young was thrilled that Manning chose Texas and says his addition has already helped further recruiting.

For years now, “Texas is back” has become a recurring joke as the team struggles to return to national prominence. But for one Longhorn legend at least, confidence is building that Arch Manning could be the one to truly fix Texas football.