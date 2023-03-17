Vince McMahon Killed Bradley Cooper Biopic Starring Bradley Cooper, Directors Claims

Videos by OutKick

Vince McMahon apparently killed a film about his life starring Bradley Cooper.

The star actor was slated to star in “Pandemonium” as the legendary WWE boss, but McMahon didn’t allow it to happen, according to directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

“‘Pandemonium’ is dead, sadly,” Ficarra said in an interview with SlashFilms.com, and his teammate Requa added, “Vince killed it.”

Vince McMahon allegedly killed biopic starring Bradley Cooper. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

Requa further added, “We have never in our career had the studio, we had an actor, everybody was just like, ‘Let’s make this movie,’ and Vince said, ‘We’re not making it.’ So, yeah, we are on a very long list of people who got f*cked over by Vince.”

Bradley Cooper would have killed it as Vince McMahon.

As someone who doesn’t even care about wrestling, there’s no doubt Cooper still would have crushed it as the WWE founder.

Cooper is a hell of an actor, and can 100% play serious roles. Look no further than “American Sniper” for proof of that fact.

There are moments of that film with Cooper as Chris Kyle that will chill you to the bone.

However, it’s also not a surprise Vince McMahon didn’t want a film made about him. He’s notoriously strict about how information surrounding him is treated. The WWE boss keeps a very tight lid on what’s happening with his organization.

He’s also faced issues. Vince McMahon has been accused of sexual misconduct, and is now plotting to sell the WWE.

It’s not exactly a mystery why McMahon might not be eager about a film coming out that starts opening doors he wants shut.

Hopefully, the project might get new life down the road because Bradley Cooper would absolutely be a home run casting decision to play Vince McMahon. I say that as someone who doesn’t even watch wrestling. Anyone who knows anything about entertainment simply knows it’s true.