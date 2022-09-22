Fresh Off Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan Chooses Apple TV+ For Next Series

Vince Gilligan — who created Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — will bring his next show to Apple TV+, and he’s bringing Rhea Seehorn with him.

The streaming giant agreed to terms with Gilligan on Thursday. According to Deadline, Gilligan has also chosen Better Call Saul star Seahorn to be the lead for his new, untitled project.

Seahorn played attorney Kim Wexler in Saul, landing a 2022 Emmy nomination for her performance on the show. While Gilligan remained tight-lipped on the new series, Deadline compares it to The Twilight Zone.

“It’s said to be set in our world while putting a tweak on it, bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way,” the report said.

Here’s what we know about Vince Gilligan Apple TV series

While we still know little about the actual show, Apple TV+ has reportedly already green-lit it for a two-season, straight-to-series order.

Reports also say that Gilligan pitched his new series to at least 8-9 networks and platforms, and there were “multiple rounds of bidding for the project.”

Gilligan’s prior relationship with Sony Pictures Television presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht ultimately brought the show to Apple TV+.

Gilligan will also reunite with former SPT Studios co-president Chris Parnell, who is now a senior TV programming executive with the streaming giant.

Amazon and AMC were also very heavily in the mix for the new series.

Gilligan, 55, has had a superb run over the past 15 years — first with Breaking Bad and, most recently, with Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad is widely considered one of the greatest shows of all-time, and won two Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series.

Gilligan followed that up with Better Call Saul, where he was the co-creator/executive producer alongside Peter Gould. That show, which served as somewhat of a prequel to Breaking Bad, recently wrapped up its six-season run with seven Emmy nominations this year alone.

Gilligan also earned multiple Emmy nominations for his work on The X-Files.