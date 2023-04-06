Viktor Hovland’s Terrible Shirts At The Masters Aren’t Going To Get Any Better

Videos by OutKick

Viktor Hovland is having a dream start to the 2023 Masters.

Through 16 holes, Hovland is 7-under par, which gives him a two-shot lead.

Hovland’s managed the incredible start despite two major disadvantages. He’s playing with Tiger Woods, meaning there’s an increased amount of attention and pressure on him. And he’s wearing one of the world’s worst golf shirts.

Hovland is sponsored by Swedish brand J. Lindberg golf, and, well, they aren’t doing him any favors.

He’s wearing some sort of flower, vine pattern with a pink, white and green color scheme. And yeah, it doesn’t work at all.

Viktor Hovland in a true "might be so bad it's good" scripting situation. pic.twitter.com/ySHfkSgyFu — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 6, 2023

Hovland could be forgiven if this was a one off, with a return to more subtle looks throughout the tournament.

But no, during The Masters Hovland is going to wear terrible shirt after terrible shirt.

The Hovland scripting this week is some of the most unhinged shit I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/4myZJCFn9e — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) April 6, 2023

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 06: Viktor Hovland of Norway looks on from the 13th hole during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Yeah. It’s really bad. And it might be even worse on the back side of the shirt.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 06: Viktor Hovland of Norway walks up the fifth fairway during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Why Did J. Lindberg Do This to Hovland?

There’s a fine line between taking some fashion risks with golf clothing and whatever it is Viktor Hovland is wearing.

Maybe J. Lindberg is following the adage that any attention is better than no attention.

Regardless, it’s adding some much needed controversy to the tournament as organizers steadfastly avoided combining LIV and PGA players.

READ: THE MASTERS NOT-SO-SUBTLY TRIES TO AVOID CONTROVERSY WITH BORING GROUPINGS, KEEPING LIV & PGA STARS SEPARATED

For Hovland’s part, maybe he’s hoping the shirts are so bad it provides a distraction for fellow competitors. And based on his lead early on, it might be working.