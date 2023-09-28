Viktor Hovland Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 During Final Practice Round At Ryder Cup

Videos by OutKick

Viktor Hovland managed to make a hole-in-one on the Par 4 5th hole at Marco Simone on Thursday afternoon. Thankfully for the Americans, the ace came during the final day of practice rounds, and not during the Ryder Cup beginning on Friday in Rome.

The 5th hole is one of a few drivable Par 4s featured at Marco Simone this week. The 26-year-old hit what appears to be a 3-wood on the 302-yard hole on Thursday with his tees hot pitching onto the front of the green before trundling into the bottom of the cup.

Hovland was playing alongside teammates Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt Fitzpatrick with the group and crowd going crazy as soon as the ball disappeared.

The announcer repeating “wrong day, wrong day” makes the video even better.

🚨 VIKTOR HOVLAND MAKES A HOLE-IN-ONE ON A PAR 4! #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/OnsEG19UC6 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2023

While it’s incredibly unlikely we see another ace this weekend in Rome, Hovland’s hole-in-one is certainly a preview of the fireworks to come when players step to the tee at the 5th hole and the other drivable Par 4s.

All in all, there have only been six holes-in-one in the history of the Ryder Cup with the last two both coming in 2006 courtesy of Scott Verplank and Paul Casey at the K Club in Ireland.

