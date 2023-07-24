Vikings WR Jordan Addison’s 140 MPH Speeding Incident Because Of ‘Emergency’ With Pet Dog

Videos by OutKick

Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison ran into trouble last week after clocking a driving speed of 140 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

Addison’s criminal speed was criticized, but his reason adds a new layer to the story.

(Still, people, don’t travel at speeds over 100 mph+!)

Jordan Addison’s Dog Had An Emergency, Hence The Haste

According to the citation filed Monday, Addison traveled at high speeds Thursday morning at around 3 a.m. because of an emergency involving his pet dog.

The state trooper’s citation, filed Monday and reported by the Star Tribune, included an emergency reason noted by Addison when he was pulled over.

“Driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence, and that was the reason for his speed,” the citation noted.

Addison was riding alone in his 2021 Lamborghini Urus at the time.

No further details were provided on Addison’s pet or its condition.

Addison issued an apology Friday.

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment; I recognize and own that, I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

The 21-year-old received heavy criticism, notably drawing comparisons to former Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III, whose criminal speeding led to the loss of a woman and her pet dog.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Addison stayed on track with his duties to the Vikings: arriving at training camp Sunday.

Addison first splashed on the scene as a receiver for the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2021. He won the Biletnikoff winner as the nation’s best receiver, logging 1,593 receiving yards, 100 catches and 17 receiving TDs.

Drafted out of USC with the No. 23 pick in the draft, Addison has the opportunity to be another touted name in the history of successful Vikings receivers.