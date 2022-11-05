Vikings Will Stop Commanders Winning Streak

Vikings vs. Commanders, 1 ET

I probably should’ve shown the Vikings a bit more love this year as they are coming into this game at 6-1 for the season. The Commanders are a team I didn’t show love for and I think we can say that is somewhat correct. Though, they’ve had a really strange season overall. With a 4-4 record I am a little surprised that they are that successful right now.

The Vikings look competent, which is not what you’d say about them last year. Their offense seems to be clicking fairly well with Kirk Cousins doing enough to keep the team in games and spreading the ball out among receivers much better than ever before. He also has kept the interceptions down for the season – he still has five, but that’s not terrible. Dalvin Cook is just as effective as ever with 561 yards and five touchdowns. Teams are pretty much doing anything they can to stop Justin Jefferson so it makes sense that the team is being utilized in a more balanced approach. On defense, their team is exploitable through the air. The good news is that the Commanders are not a very good passing team.

While the Commanders have gone from 1-4 to a 4-4 record over the last three weeks. All of those games have been one-score games, so they aren’t exactly dominating anyone. The games have been low scoring and they are probably due for a loss in this one. They went into Chicago and won on a goal line stand. They won on their last possession against the Packers, and they clung onto the win last week against the Colts. I wonder if Carson Wentz will be able to connect with his receivers in this game. They have a legitimate receiver in Terry McLaurin, but he hasn’t had a very impressive season yet. The other issue is they don’t really commit to anyone in the backfield.

The past three wins for the Commanders have come against three terrible teams that are going through turmoil. The Bears were and still are lost. The Packers haven’t looked like a competent team in weeks. The Colts had a new starting quarterback. It was a bit more about luck than the Commanders turning it around. They quite literally are just barely winning. I’m taking the Vikings to win this game and cover the spread. I don’t like laying points on the road, but the Vikings are a better team than the Commanders at -3.5.

