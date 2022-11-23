Vikings Will Cover At Home Against the Patriots

Patriots vs. Vikings, 8:20 ET

Well, that was an interesting past week that these two teams had, huh? The Patriots got a thrilling (sarcastic) 10-3 victory over the Jets and the Vikings were walloped by the Cowboys at home. My guy Geoff Clark called the Patriots victory, so hopefully, you followed that. I played the over in the Vikings game and they combined for 43 points. With Minnesota putting up just three of those so the under hit.

The Patriots are once again winning games. It is amazing that they just keep winning without any real talent on the offensive side of the ball. I say that only half-joking. Mac Jones isn’t great – he’s accurate, but that’s about it. He has four touchdowns and seven interceptions, so the stats aren’t great. Still, Bill Belichick does a great job of getting his defensive schemes in place to make a huge difference against his opponent. Last week he held a capable Jets team to just three points. Now he schemes against the Vikings, a team that has the best receiver in football and a strong running game. The defense will need to figure something out against them if they want to stay in this game because I don’t think the offense has that much of a chance against an opportunistic Vikings defense.

The Vikings were on the verge of a loss for a while and it finally happened. Last week was a terrible game for them and they probably even knew it is was coming. A game like that doesn’t happen often without the entire team kind of giving up rather quickly. The Cowboys blew out the Vikings in Minnesota by 37 points. Now the Vikings get a chance to regroup – at least defensively – as they still want to win in order to keep their path toward the #2 seed in the NFC. Kirk Cousins has had a really interesting season so far. In some of these games he looks really strong, others he is a negative for the team. I do think they are the better team in this game.

I’m taking the Vikings to cover the game at -3. I mentioned the Cowboys game felt like one that they knew they were going to lose and ultimately didn’t care about the game. Now they will get back to it and they will play a solid game offensively and has a good defensive game against a bad offense. I’ll take the Vikings -3.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024