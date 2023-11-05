Vikings Players Rock Kirk Cousins Shirts Prior To Game Against Falcons

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury last Sunday. His future with the team is very much in doubt. Cousins is a free agent after this season, and most people believe the team will look to move on.

But, if his Vikings teammates are any indication, they don’t want Cousins going anywhere. Prior to Sunday’s game in Atlanta against the Falcons, many Minnesota players rocked Kirk Cousins shirts in a show of support for their starting QB.

Vikings players are showing love to Kirk Cousins today 🫶💜 pic.twitter.com/HhovCl7BMY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

#Vikings players are warming up in a T-shirt with a big graphic of Kirk Cousins, in honor of the quarterback: pic.twitter.com/eEy4klSAtY — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 5, 2023

Kirk Cousins is a polarizing player. I am a fan, full disclosure. I’ve argued many times that he’s a Top 10 NFL quarterback. However, many people believe he’s very average.

Some argue that he’s only good because of Justin Jefferson. Except, after Jefferson got hurt, Cousins continued to thrive and turned Jordan Addison into an immediate start. Before that, everyone said Stefon Diggs was the reason for his success.

Go look at Kirk Cousins’ career and see how many different receivers he turned into 1,000-yard pass catchers. Pierre Garcon LED THE NFL with 113 catches for over 1,300 yards with Cousins throwing him the ball in Washington.

Perhaps those players are elevated by Cousins presence? Just a thought.

And that just speaks to his on-field abilities. His teammates repping him following a season-ending injury shows his value in the huddle and in the locker room.

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings is injured during a game against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

If the Vikings do move on from Kirk Cousins, fans are going to see his value. And, some other NFL team is getting a guy who can absolutely lead an NFL team. Assuming, of course, that he can get healthy following a series injury.

That’s the real question here. Cousins turns 36 prior to the start of the next NFL season. He has to recover from a torn Achilles in his right leg. That’s tougher for a right-handed QB than, say Aaron Rodgers — who tore his left Achilles tendon.

For righties like Cousins and Rodgers, the right leg is the power leg. Driving off of that leg while recovering from an Achilles is more difficult than the front leg.

Personally, I hope Cousins recovers and gets back to his form. Get well soon, Kirk.