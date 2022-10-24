Vikings Player Arrested After Alleged Bathroom Incident With A Woman

Minnesota Vikings player Oli Udoh is in some hot water with the law.

The former Elon standout and sixth round pick in 2019 was arrested Saturday in Miami after an alleged incident involving a woman.

Udoh was taken into custody after he allegedly followed a woman into a bathroom at a nightclub and wouldn’t leave, according to Andy Slater. The NFL offensive lineman has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting. The Vikings had a bye this past Sunday.

The team knows of Udoh’s arrested and told the press, “We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time,” according to ESPN.

While Udoh played a large role on the team in 2021, he know longer starts and has played a grand total of three offensive snaps in 2022, according to the same ESPN story.

Udoh has also played an additional 27 special team snaps.

It will be interesting to see how it all shakes out as more details come out. If he did enter and remain in a women’s bathroom, then there’s simply no excuse for that kind of conduct. Make sure to check back to OutKick for updates as we have them on Oli Udoh’s legal situation.