Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Ridicules Kyler Murray With ‘Call of Duty’ Celebration

Kyler Murray’s focus appeared to take a major dip coming off the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Oct. 28). Former Cardinals shut-down cornerback Patrick Peterson relished his team’s win on Sunday by clowning Murray for his COD addiction in the Vikings’ 34-26 victory over Arizona.

After Vikings safety Harrison Smith got a pick on Murray, Peterson joined his team for an end-zone celebration and mimicked playing a video game as a not-so-subtle nod to Murray’s off-the-field gaming.

When asked about the apparent jab at Murray, Peterson played it off by claiming ignorance. “I think it’s called Call of Duty? I’m not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out,” Peterson told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Kyler had a fair game in Week 8: throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns but throwing two errant interceptions when the Cardinals needed him the most.

Murray’s game has been coincidentally lackluster during double-XP Call of Duty tournament weekends and following new releases of the famed first-person shooter.

Peterson also called out Arizona for booting him out of Glendale after 10 seasons together.

“I’ve been told a lot of things about me with the other organization,” Peterson added in postgame interviews. “Getting fan mail from the owner saying that I can’t tackle, I’m old, I lost it.”

