Vikings LB Za’Darius Smith Tells Aaron Rodgers To Stick To QB After Failed Block

Win four NFL MVP’s. Lead the Packers to a Super Bowl. Magic mushrooms.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has done it all.

But one thing the elite QB can’t do quite as well is block for his fellow Packers. On Sunday, Rodgers attempted a shaky block on Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith that made the QB go viral for all the wrong reasons.

Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on former teammate Za'Darius Smith. It didn't go over as planned.pic.twitter.com/XXQS7XXk6F — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

Keep in mind that Za’Darius is a former Packers defensive standout that had a falling out with his team over a back injury. One bitter exit later, Smith now plays for the division-rival Vikings, which might’ve inspired Smith to make a punk out of Rodgers on the block.

NEW VIKINGS LB, FORMER ALL-PRO ZA’DARIUS SMITH CRITICIZES PACKERS FOR BITTER SPLIT

Smith commented on the failed block by Rodgers, interviewing with CBS Sports, and warned the reigning MVP to stay in his QB pocket before he gets hurt.

“I was telling him he’s not a blocker. Be a quarterback. That’s what you are. He tried to block me on a reverse. And I got a good chance to get a lick on him,” Smith said.

It wasn’t all bad blood between the two. “But it’s all good man. It’s still football and we just having fun with it man,” the Viking added.

Za’Darius also got some hits in on Rodgers, including one brutal sack on his ex-teammate, en route to a 23-7 win for the Vikings.

DEAR GOD ZA’DARIUS SMITH 💀 pic.twitter.com/Umfk4a6Rbq — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 11, 2022

AARON RODGERS ADDRESSES FAILED BLOCK ATTEMPT: ‘BETTER ATHLETE WOULD HAVE STAYED UP’

As relayed by OutKick’s Dan Shaksheske, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to clear the air on his rare flop.

"A better athlete probably would have stayed up there" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kLrwPe9xZE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 13, 2022