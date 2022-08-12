Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Preseason Opener

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

Backup quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are expected to handle the snaps in Cousins’ absence.

#Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announces that QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s preseason game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2022

In 2021, Cousins talked about his feelings toward COVID-19 vaccines and protocols.

“I think the vaccination decision is a private. very private health matter for me. I’m going to keep it as such. I do believe as a leader of the team, it’s very important to follow the protocols and avoid this close contact, because that is what it’s going to come down to — did you have a close contact? So, I’m going to be vigilant about avoiding a close contact,” Cousins said.

“I’ve even thought about, ‘Should I just set up, literally, Plexiglas around where I sit, so this could never happen again?’ I’ve thought about it, because I’m going to do whatever it takes. We’re going to avoid this close contact thing, and look forward to make sure I’m playing every game this year.”

Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins. (Getty Images)

This is the second time Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID. The first time was in December 2021, which caused him to miss a late-season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Cousin’s vaccination status became a major talking point after the news of his positive test broke. Though as Outkick’s Ian Miller recently reported, new CDC guidelines have accepted that vaccinated people can get and spread COVID just as easily as unvaccinated people.