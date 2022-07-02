Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Lists Top Two Corners He’s Faced

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and is already one of the best receivers in the game.

The star wideout said he’s faced his fair share of elite opposition at the cornerback position during an appearance on The Ringer NFL Show, and named the top two corners he’s said he’s gone head-to-head with since being in the league.

Jefferson said it comes down to Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey and New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on December 25, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Jalen Ramsey, of course, is a top-tier cornerback,” Jefferson said on Ringer NFL. “His ability to be long and to be aggressive. That’s definitely one of the three things that is so difficult to get by him. …Marshon Lattimore is also a difficult corner to go up against. He’s twitchy, he’s fast and you can’t really beat him off the ball too much. So it’s all technical.”

