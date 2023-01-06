Vikings D-Lineman Harrison Phillips Buys Dinner For Those Taking Care Of Damar Hamlin

Former Buffalo Bill and current Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips was nowhere near Cincinnati when his former teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on-field after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night.

When it happened he was at a Minnesota Timberwolves game with teammate Sheldon Day. However, when he got a message from his fiance about what had happened to Hamlin, he sprang into action and tried to help out however he could.

Phillips texted his former teammates to find out what was going on in Cincinnati. Eventually, he decided to get in contact with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed by ambulance.

Phillips managed to get hold of a nurse at the medical center and told them that he wanted to buy dinner for everyone.

Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips is in his fifth NFL season. His first four years in the league were spent with the Buffalo Bills. (Getty Images)

By everyone, that means Hamlin’s family, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff. He even made sure Bills‘ support staff who were at the medical center got a good meal.

“I just wanted to donate food for them so they don’t have to worry about any of that,” Phillips said on Wednesday.

Phillips said that he found the name of a nearby sandwich shop. He then had them send an array of food over to the medical center. He also made sure that a Chipotle buffet made its way there on Wednesday night.

Gestures like this aren’t out of character for Phillips, who is in his fifth NFL season and first with the Vikings. He also runs his own foundation called Harrison’s Playmakers.

“The children that I work with have bigger hearts than any of us. They wanted to find ways to help out, too. I donated to [Hamlin’s] fund, but some parents and some kids were asking me, ‘What else can we do as Playmakers?’ So I opened a little branch of my foundation that they can support,” Philips said.

He said he plans to use that money to put on an event in Hamlin’s honor. Something that “will hopefully be a celebration of his life and his recovery in the months to come.”

