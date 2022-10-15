Vikings Can Seize Opportunity Against Dolphins

Vikings vs. Dolphins, 1 ET

Two of the rather surprising teams in the NFL this year are the Vikings and Dolphins. The Vikings are 4-1 and playing a great right now. The Dolphins were looking like one of the most high-powered offenses in all of football before they were hit with injuries to their quarterback.

The Vikings, led by Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and Kirk Cousins, have one of the better leading trios in football. Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in all of football and Cook never seems to have a really bad game. Cousins is not a great quarterback, but this season is doing enough to keep them winning. He does have five interceptions on the year which he needs to clean up – especially as the Vikings play better teams. The Vikings are winning the games they should win with a combination of both their offense and defense. This is another game they should win due to the opportunity they’ve been presented. I would think if there was going to be a rough game happening after their London trip it would’ve been against the Bears, but they should be fine here.

The Dolphins started the season with three straight impressive victories. Then Tua Tagovialoa was injured in the Bengals game, and now Teddy Bridgewater gets injured and he is likely out for this game too. I am betting this even with the possibility that he plays though – but it will make this closer. Against the Jets last week, they lost by 23 points and their offense looked fairly confused without a competent quarterback. Even if Skylar Thompson plays after a week of reps with the first team, he still might not be ready to battle a good but not great (like the Jets) defense.

To me, I think this is an easy play on the Vikings. I’m not making it a multi-unit play or anything because of the slight concern about who is playing quarterback. The Dolphins defense just isn’t great in my opinion and I want to get in on them while they are also down on offense. Play Vikings -3 at -115.

