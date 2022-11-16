Vikings Announcer Goes On Emotional Roller Coaster During OT Win

Sunday’s Vikings-Bills game was an OT thriller that sent everyone watching on one heck of an emotional ride. Especially Vikings radio play-by-play announcer Paul Allen.

Even if you didn’t have a dog in the fight, the way momentum shifted on a dime — multiple times — during that game was incredible.

Paul Allen was the guy tasked with delivering the call to radio listeners.

It’s something to behold (unless you’re a Bills fan still trying to get over the loss).

Vikings play-by-play guy Paul Allen was filmed during Minnesota’s insane win against Buffalo and it was awesome. pic.twitter.com/ixgRMh1LuY — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 16, 2022

Allen’s excitement built as the Vikings marched down the field only to be thwarted by a Bills goal line stand.

“You lucky suckers,” Allen said when the Bills kept Kirk Cousins from driving into the end zone on 4th and 1.

Then once it seemed like all hope was gone, you can see Allen come back to life like Popeye eating a can of spinach after the Bills bungled a snap in their own end zone, gifting the Vikings a go-ahead touchdown.

Then right back down when Bills kicker Tyler Bass booted the tying field goal.

I’m gonna need to see some in-booth footage from the Bills’ radio announcer, but if we’re choosing who deserved to win based on how much their radio man is putting into the game, we may have to hand it to Paul Allen and the Vikings.

The Football gods agreed that Allen’s Vikings were worthy winners, and they sealed the deal with a Patrick Peterson interception.

That guy left everything he had on the field… or in the booth.

