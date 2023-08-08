Vikings Give WR Bust Adrian Peterson’s Old Number; Fans, Rightfully So, Aren’t Pleased

Videos by OutKick

Vikings fans are not happy to see Adrian Peterson’s No. 28 back on the field, especially not the way it’s making its return.

Over the weekend, the Vikings signed receiver N’Keal Harry. The expectation is for Harry — a former first-round pick out of Arizona State — to give the team some additional depth at the position.

Harry spent three seasons in New England and one in Chicago but hasn’t lived up to expectations, hauling in just 64 passes for 714 yards in that time.

His signing would not have gotten that much attention had it not been revealed that he’ll wear Peterson’s number.

A wide receiver wearing No. 28, is funny enough…



…but for it to be the first time the number is issued by the Vikings since Adrian Peterson in 2016? That’s art. https://t.co/YI5DU9QkJd pic.twitter.com/eC7D4silJU — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 6, 2023

I guess retiring No. 28 is still on the Vikings‘ to-do list…

Are The Vikings Completely Out Of Numbers?

Never mind that the number looks kind of odd on a wide receiver, fans seemed to think the team would be a little more discerning about who wears the number. Peterson is fifth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, so the team giving his number to a player who might go in a for a few snaps here and there is a surprise for sure.

Of course, there is an argument to be made that there are only so many numbers to choose from. The Vikings have six retired numbers and a whole roster of players who need numbers. Harry has to wear something.

Throughout his career, Harry has won the numbers 1, 8, and 15. All of those are currently taken.

However, No. 4 is available. No. 10 is up for grabs. Those are solid numbers that didn’t belong to a franchise legend.

Maybe Harry thinks taking No. 28 and having to live up to it will light a fire under him. It could work, but man that’s a hell of a lot of pressure to put on yourself.

