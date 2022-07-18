Viewers Catch Hilarious ‘Harold and Kumar’ Reference During 2022 MLB Draft

Harold and Kumar Go To The MLB

Audiences caught a cheeky reference to stoner comedy duo Harold and Kumar while tuning into MLB Network as analyst Harold Reynolds spoke with former Vanderbilt Commodores pitching star Kumar Rocker, whom the Texas Rangers selected third overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The reference sounded close to scripted as Reynolds greeted the touted pitching prospect in a seemingly self-aware fashion.

“Hey Kumar, it’s Harold here,” Reynold said, immediately sending the Twittersphere into a frenzy off the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg.

WATCH:

Rocker was selected by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft but was later passed on due to concerns regarding a shoulder injury.

Kumar Rocker reunites with former Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter in Texas, who was selected first overall by the Rangers in 2021.

The two formed college baseball’s most formidable duo on the mound and were generally forecasted as lottery picks heading into last year’s draft.

Rocker was selected 10th overall by the Mets. Expectations of the rookie are certainly high.

Harold and Kumar — Love it haha https://t.co/aSxIJH0FHV — Ray (@baseballfromray) July 18, 2022

Harold Reynolds was waiting all night for that "Harold and Kumar" reference. — Kev ⚾️🇵🇭 (@RoyalReportKev) July 17, 2022

Harold and Kumar. pic.twitter.com/cYiPyo0FM7 — tj zeuch rememberer (@glenallenchill) July 17, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela