Viewers Catch Hilarious ‘Harold and Kumar’ Reference During 2022 MLB Draft

Harold and Kumar Go To The MLB
Audiences caught a cheeky reference to stoner comedy duo Harold and Kumar while tuning into MLB Network as analyst Harold Reynolds spoke with former Vanderbilt Commodores pitching star Kumar Rocker, whom the Texas Rangers selected third overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.
The reference sounded close to scripted as Reynolds greeted the touted pitching prospect in a seemingly self-aware fashion.
“Hey Kumar, it’s Harold here,” Reynold said, immediately sending the Twittersphere into a frenzy off the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg.
WATCH:
Rocker was selected by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft but was later passed on due to concerns regarding a shoulder injury.
Kumar Rocker reunites with former Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter in Texas, who was selected first overall by the Rangers in 2021.
The two formed college baseball’s most formidable duo on the mound and were generally forecasted as lottery picks heading into last year’s draft.
Rocker was selected 10th overall by the Mets. Expectations of the rookie are certainly high.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.